Niagara County’s ongoing legal defense of a lawsuit filed by New York City over the placement of migrants is being defended by a law firm that employs the son of County Attorney Claude Joerg, whose office is empowered with choosing which firms the county should hire in such cases.
While the county’s code of ethics prohibits county employees and officers from taking action or failing to take action that results in a financial benefit to a family member, officials defending the hire insist it’s not an issue in this case because Joerg’s son, Theodore, an associate with the Buffalo-based law firm Gipson, McAskill & Crosby, LLC, is not being paid by the county for any work and is not an “equity partner” of the firm in question.
“The county had a relationship with this law firm long before Theodore Joerg began working there,” Niagara County Public Information Officer Kevin Schuler said in response to questions from this newspaper. “When he took employment there, it was made clear that he would not be allowed to work on any county business and he has not. He is also not an equity partner where he could financially benefit from county work in any manner.”
Niagara County hired Gipson, McAskill & Crosby in June after it was named, along with dozens of other counties in the state, as a defendant in a lawsuit lodged by officials in New York City over the relocation of migrants.
The lawsuit accused Niagara County and other counties that authorized “emergency” declarations amid concerns about the potential financial impact of having to shelter asylum seekers from the Big Apple. The suit accuses the counties of attempting to “wall off their borders” through “xenophobic” executive orders that violate state and federal law.
The county’s position in the ongoing case is being defended by Brian Crosby, a partner with Gipson, McAskill & Crosby.
Schuler acknowledged that the county attorney’s budget contains funds to hire outside legal counsel when the need arises and he said Joerg’s budget comes from the county’s general fund. Schuler said the “choice of outside counsel is at the discretion of the county attorney’s office.”
Schuler suggested the hiring of the firm to defend the county in the migrant case was based solely on merit, noting that Crosby recently won a victory in court on the matter when a judge in Manhattan decided that Niagara County should be allowed to defend its position in a court in Niagara County instead of one in New York City.
“This firm was hired because Brian Crosby is an excellent, well-respected attorney who is knowledgeable in matters for which he is retained, as proven by the recent court decision in the county’s favor,” Schuler said.
During a Wednesday interview, Crosby said his law firm has represented the county on many cases dating back to 2006 and that it was chosen to provide legal services because of the quality of the firm’s work.
He said Theodore “Ted” Joerg started working with the firm as a law clerk and later worked there as an attorney between 2015 and 2019. After a stint with another firm, Crosby said, Ted Jeorg came back to Gipson, McAskill & Crosby and the firm invited him back because “he was doing a great job.”
“He works in an area that is totally unrelated to the county,” Crosby said. “He’s never so much as touched a county case or inquired about it.”
Crosby also noted that Ted Joerg is an associate with the firm, not an equity partner.
“The reasons we got the case have nothing to do with Ted being an employee. He’s working in a different area of the firm,” Crosby said.
Asked last week about what the county is paying the firm for its work in the current case, Schuler said the newspaper would have to file a request for documents under New York’s Freedom of Information Law. The newspaper did so on Monday, requesting copies of any agreements for service, along with any legal bills or invoices submitted by the firm to the county since Jan. 1, 2020.
Niagara County Legislature Minority Leader Chris Robins, D-Niagara Falls, said he does not believe the hiring of the law firm to defend the county’s position in this case came before the full legislature for a vote.
He stopped short of suggesting it was a conflict for the county attorney’s office to OK the hiring of a law firm where his son works, but said he intended to investigate the matter further.
“All of these different law firms have some kind of connection, but you still have to ask the questions,” he said.
Robins added that he opposed the issuance of the county’s emergency declaration in May and disagrees with Republicans who felt the declaration was needed.
He added that he also opposed the hiring of a lawyer to defend the New York City lawsuit because he feels it a waste of taxpayer money considering the county has not yet received a single migrant from New York City.
Robins said the county Republicans’ concerns about the potential financial impact of housing asylum seekers is moot because New York City has agreed to fund relocation costs, and did so on behalf of 400 migrants who were recently placed in Erie County.
“It’s another example of wasted money because we shouldn’t be in this position anyways,” Robins said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.