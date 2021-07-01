Fireworks shows lighting up the sky this weekend

Many area fireworks displays are making their return this Fourth of July weekend.
Here's what's coming up this weekend:
TODAY
Kicking things off is the popular Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino display set for 9:40 p.m.
SATURDAY
The Town of Niagara is hosting its Pride in the Park event with live music and more at Veteran’s Memorial Community Park at 7000 Joe Rotella Way. Musical acts include: 2 p.m.: Black Crows tribute, 4 p.m.: Out on the Tiles (Led Zeppelin tribute band), 6 p.m.: Grand Illusion (Styx tribute band) and 8 p.m.: Straight On (Heart tribute)
Fireworks go off at dusk.
Grand Island will also host its annual Independence Day fireworks at dusk.
Also, Olcott Harbor in the Town of Newfane will be holding fireworks on Saturday over Lake Ontario from the pier at 10 p.m. after a day of festivities including the Car Cruise between 1 and 4 p.m., and a concert at the Olcott Gazebo from 7 to 9 p.m.
SUNDAY
Sunday will see the return of the City of Niagara Falls’ fireworks display at Hyde Park.
Oppenheim Park in Wheatfield and Academy Park in Lewiston are also hosting local fireworks displays at dusk.
For this looking for more, Niawanda Park in the City of Tonawanda will host a fireworks display on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.