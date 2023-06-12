160801 CU Downtown 1

James Neiss/staff photographer Niagara Falls, NY - Fireworks over Niagara Falls light up the Downtown Sky as seen from the roof of the Seneca Niagara Hotel.

 JAMES NEISS James Neiss

Fireworks over Niagara Falls will resume on Tuesday night.

The nightly fireworks have been cancelled since Wednesday due to the impact of the Canadian wildfires and the associated air quality concerns in many local areas.

With the lifting of fire bans in the area, Niagara Falls will once again present the popular 5 minute fireworks show at 10 p.m. daily.

The Niagara Falls Fireworks stakeholders acknowledge the sacrifice that residents, firefighters, members of the military and first responders are making in dealing with the unprecedented issue of wildfires.

