The New York asters are unmistakable this time of year. Brilliant bursts of purple with yellow centers accented by clusters of white asters nearby against a backdrop of goldenrod, the unmistakable colors of wildflowers in fall.
As spectacular as these floral fireworks are, however, it’s not what gets Andy Lance, restoration ecologist for the WNY Land Conservancy excited.
The leader of the massive project to restore native flora to the Niagara River Gorge is more excited by a small, less descript plant blooming just below its cousins, the sky blue aster, an endangered species growing among the wildflowers along the gorge not far from DeVeaux woods.
The plant is finicky, Lance explained. It requires open habitat, not woodland. An annual mowing of some sort helps.
Whether it appeared because of seeds dormant in the soil that sprouted when conditions were right, or because it was included in some of the 400-pounds of wildflower seeds spread as part of the project is immaterial. It is here and Lance is happy.
That annual mow occurs late fall to early winter after the seed heads have dried off and are ready to grow again or feed the native birds and rodents.
According to the State Parks Department, there are roughly 16 known rare species of plants, 3 rare fish, 2 rare mussels, and 2 species of rare birds that use the gorge or the islands to breed.
Lance splits his time between the gorge and Grand Island’s Marjory Gallogly Nature Preserve.
Along the gorge, the vistas are totally changed thanks to the elimination of honeysuckle, buckthorn and Norway maple. Buckthorn is particularly challenging because birds love the berries and spread the seeds.
A new patch seeded last year near Findlay and Whirlpool should great the spring with excitement. Among the plants placed there are bee balm, mountain mint, thimble weed and evening primrose.
Lance might best be dubbed “Andy Tree Seed” for the way he leaves behind hardwood. Trees planted in the gorge are mostly what occurred there naturally, bird cherry. Red oak, white oak and hackberry.
Some of the gorge will never likely be fully restored. The remains of the Niagara Scenic Railway has faded over time but there are concrete footings and scrap steel remaining. Just north of the Maid of the Mist docks rest piles of antique car parts being reclaimed by nature. As far as the state is concerned, those car parts and other industrial remnants from the industrial heritage of the gorge are not worthy of comment because restoration has been contained to the gorge rim and walls.
Lance said the next phase for the land conservancy will be doing more work along the areas between the gorge rim and Whirlpool Street/Niagara Scenic Parkway.
A spokesperson from State Parks said they are in the early stages of planning for the removal of the remainder of the former Robert Moses Parkway. While the project is planned, no one can say when it will be done, how long it will take or who will pay for it.
The parkway is currently a bumpy ride with grass growing through the pavement in some sections. Route 104 remains a smoother route to Lewiston. Given the impending removal/redesign, the Gazette asked the State Department of Transportation if it was undergoing demolition by neglect.
Susan Surdey, P.E. is assistant to the regional director and regional public information officer for the state DOT.
Her answer was terse.
“The New York State Department of Transportation regularly monitors conditions on the Niagara Scenic Parkway and performs maintenance as needed,” she said in an email, offering no further comment.
