Firefighters across New York and in the Falls, say they understanding this Fourth of July will be unlike any other in recent memory.
But they're also urging people to exercise the same care and caution they traditionally would if they plan to celebrate the nation's independence with legal fireworks.
"They need to use common sense," Falls Fire Chief Joe Pedulla said bluntly about people who are not pyrotechnic pros setting off devices that can send burning embers flying.
And the fire chief notes that in New York, only a limited group of "sparkler type devices" can be legally purchase and displayed.
Specifically, the sale and possession of fireworks in New York is limited to sparkling devices, which include sparklers, snakes, poppers, and fountains. Larger fireworks, like bottle rockets, roman candles, and mortars, are illegal.
But Pedulla said, this year, "Some other things have been going off that are not the types of fireworks being sold in legal venues in Niagara County."
The chief warned that city residents who discharge those types of fireworks need to be extremely careful to avoid sparking fires.
"They need to set them off in an area that is not close to a structure," Pedulla said. "They need to have a source of extinguishment (like foam) nearby."
And even with legal fireworks, like sparklers, the fire chief noted that you want to keep a distance between individuals who are using them
"You should maintain a social distance there too," he said.
The Firemen’s Association of the State of New York (FASNY) points out that while "sparklers may look harmless, and almost toy-like, they can cause serious injury and fires."
“Fireworks and sparkling devices are extremely dangerous in the hands of non-professionals,” said FASNY President Steven Klein. “Although they seem fun, fireworks and sparkling devices can cause serious bodily harm and even death. Fireworks should only be used by professionals who have undergone proper training.”
To prove their point, FASNY says the tip of a sparkler burns at a temperature of nearly 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit, which can cause severe third degree burns.
The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) says sparklers cause roughly 25 percent of all fireworks-related emergency room visits, the most of any type of fireworks device.
A 2019 report from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission showed that in 2018, fireworks were involved in an estimated 9,100 injuries. Between June and July of 2018, emergency rooms treated 5,600 patients for firework related injuries.
Children under the age of 15 accounted for 36 percent of these injuries. According to the report, forty-four percent of the emergency department-treated injuries were burns, with the most common injury to hands, fingers, and arms.
