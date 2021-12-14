Niagara Falls firefighters held their Aid the Needy event at Walmart in Niagara Falls Tuesday morning providing 131 families with winter clothing items. Each family was given a spending limit and after they were done shopping, Walmart staff and Falls firefighters would cash them out and bag the items for them.
This event, the giving of Christmas toys, and the nursing home luncheon are all possible due to the generosity of the community throughout the year according to the firefighters.
Between the 5k run, Summerfest, Store Collecting, the Boot Brigade, the Bucket Brigade, the Logo Donation, and the Toy Fund Telethon, Niagara Falls Firefighters were able to raise over $70,000 for the Niagara Falls Firefighters' Christmas Toy Fund this year.
Falls firefighter Scott Furman and his wife, Hawa, received special recognition for their role in organizing the clothing drive.
