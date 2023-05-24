An overnight fire at a vacant home on Stephenson Avenue is under investigation.
About 1:35 a.m. Wednesday, Niagara Falls police, firefighters and an AMR crew responded to 7211 Stephenson Ave. for reports of a structure fire.
Flames were visible from a rear window on the rear side of the structure. Firefighters also reported an exposure issue on the side of the home. Firefighters stretched multiple handlines to protect the neighboring houses and extinguished the fire.
No injuries were reported. In addition to the primary structure, a neighboring house suffered damage as a result of the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
