Firefighters battling blaze on Whitney Avenue

Photo by RobShotsNiagara Falls firefighters were called Thursday afternoon to battle a fire inside a vacant building located at 1816 Whitney Ave. 

Niagara Falls firefighters are on the scene of a working structure fire in the 1800 block of Whitney Avenue.

Reports from the scene indicate that crews are on the scene attempting to battle the blaze inside a large, vacant building located at 1816 Whitney Ave.

Authorities have not yet released any additional information.

The newspaper will provide updated information as it is made available online and in Friday's print edition. 

