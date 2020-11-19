Firefighters battling blaze on Whitney Avenue

Niagara Falls firefighters are on the scene of a working structure fire in the 1800 block of Whitney Avenue.
Reports from the scene indicate that crews are on the scene attempting to battle the blaze inside a large, vacant building located at 1816 Whitney Ave.
Authorities have not yet released any additional information.
The newspaper will provide updated information as it is made available online and in Friday's print edition.
