Firefighters are on the scene of a fire on the former Niagara County campus on Davison Road.
The site of the fire is the old county infirmary's chapel.
Davison Road in the City of Lockport is closed from Windermere to Walnut due to a structure fire, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.
Lockport police at the scene had no comment on the fire.
The Davison Road property, which used to be the home of Niagara County Social Services and, before that, the county infirmary, has gone unused since 2003.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.
