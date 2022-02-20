Firefighter trainees begin their career in Lockport

LOCKPORT — The city is gaining six new firefighters. They just have to get through 12 more weeks of training.
They just finished the first week and will now head for 12 weeks in Henrietta.
Enthusiasm and a sense of gratitude for the opportunity to serve runs through them all.
Some, like Randy Hildebrandt, an Air National Guard veteran who was working as heating and cooling technician, come from a bit of a firefighting background. Hildebrandt said his dad was a firefighter as well as his father-in-law.
Others, like Baxter Sukdolak have a different background.
“It kind of became a dream later in life,” he said. “So far we’ve learned basics. How to wear a pack. How to escape dangerous situations.”
Sukdolak worked in operations at Cornerstone Arena.
Sean Fisher worked as an ambulance service emergency medical technician before getting hired.
“Over time it will be more money,” he said, "and a much better future.”
Jeremy Allen worked in maintenance at Lockport Rehab and Nursing Home. He said one particularly challenging task for him this week was how to go through a 24-inch wall while geared up.
Connor Evans was working as a carpenter before getting hired.
“I have always had a passion for helping others and always had a passion for working with my hands,” Evans said. “This gives me a chance to do both.”
The challenging thing for him this week was learning “chin breathing” — as in how to lift a mask when out of air in a difficult situation and breathe through a hood and jacket. It is a difficult and scary situation.
“It’s not something you want to do ever,” said Lt. James Pytlak who was supervising the trainees with Cpt. Tim Lundquist.
“We have been giving them hands-on appetizers to make it so the academy isn’t so overwhelming,” Lundquist said. “We want to make sure that they are ready for the physical aspect.”
Nick DiCarlo came to the new class of trainees from working as an ambulance EMT in Buffalo.
As part of the pre-employment screening, the probationary firefighters have passed a civil service test as well as a candidate physical agility test (CPAT) and multiple interviews.
Challenge in the CPAT are functional but physical, Lunquist said, for example: weighted stair climbs, a hose drag and ladder raise.
Lundquist said the diversity of transferable skills the new firefighters bring to the table will be a welcome addition as well and it’s not just having a couple guys with ambulance experience.
“You’d be surprised, having an HVAC guy can come in handy on gas calls,” Lunquist said. “Maintenance guys have skills too. Because we had somebody on crew who knew what they were doing, we had a gas call where we were able to seal up a basement window for a homeowner recently.”
Hildebrandt is excited for what the future may bring.
“It’s nice to see something different every day and to learn something different every day” he said.
