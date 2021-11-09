Mayor Robert Restaino released his 2022 Niagara Falls City Budget at the end of October.
Tuesday the city council went over a portion of the proposal, which includes $1.65 million in increased spending and $18 million in capital projects. It was the second of three review sessions
The council was not yet proposing amendments but asking for clarifications on several budget lines.
As proposed, the spending plan will increase property taxes at 44 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation on homestead (residential) properties and 68 per $1,000 on non-homestead (commercial).
The tax hike would add $44 to the bill for a home assessed at $100,000 and $68 to a similarly assessed commercial property raising about $645,000 in new revenue. The proposal also includes an anticipated $500,000 jump in county sales tax.
Perhaps the longest discussion at the hearing was a circular one — Restaino’s budget includes funding for five new firefighters. Overtime costs are budgeted at $1.4 million. Restaino presented adding bodies as a balance and noted even if all five were hired in February, there is significant lag time because of training.
“Those five openings will make a dent,” Restaino said, “but it’s not like parks or public works, they can’t just start.”
Soda questioned whether it was worth replacing overtime, a variable cost, with more full-time firefighters, a fixed cost.
“It looks like the overtime numbers are throwing darts at a board,” Soda said. “If I want to spend a dollar on overtime I would rather spend it on a firefighter.”
Budget deliberations continue with a third and final review at 4:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18.
At 5 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 30 the council will hold a public budget hearing followed by a council meeting that will amend and adopt the budget.
