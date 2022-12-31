An early Saturday morning fire displaced nine people on 20th Street.
Emergency crews responded to the 400 block of 20th Street around 2:30 a.m. for reports of a structure fire with occupants possibly still inside.
Upon arrival, fire crews reported heavy fire in the back of the building. It was quickly confirmed that all occupants were out of the structure.
The occupants, six children and three adults, were being cared for by Niagara Falls Police and AMR. All nine were transported to an area hospital for an evaluation.
While battling the fire, a Niagara Falls firefighter sustained a leg injury after he partially fell through a hole in the floor. The firefighter was also taken to the hospital for treatment by ambulance. The injury is non-life-threatening, according to reports at he scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
