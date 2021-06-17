ALBANY — With many New York communities plagued by a surge in gun crime, Democrats in the Legislature pushed through a controversial measure that would allow firearms manufacturers to be sued for failing to keep their products from being sold unlawfully in the state.
To Tom King, the veteran president of the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association, the bill was the latest incarnation of what he says is an agenda to strip New Yorkers of their right to access guns and cripple the companies that produce firearms.
"There is an outright effort to get rid of firearms in New York state and then everywhere," King said in an interview.
He predicted that more gun-control bills will be introduced in the coming year, with sponsors of the proposals again citing rising crime as the basis for enacting them.
Contending the gun-control measures that surface in Albany are invariably flawed, King said: "Not one of the Democrats while this has been going on has ever called me to ask me for my opinion. They never talk to gun people about this. I have never been asked to participate in any of the so-called forums they have about public safety."
The legislation aimed at gun manufacturers would set New York up as a trailblazer in a new front on dealing with gun violence if it is approved by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. It allows any party responsible for the “illegal or unreasonable sale, manufacture, distribution, importing or marketing of firearms” to potentially face liability claims for allowing a public nuisance, the measure states.
Should the legislation become law, King said he expects there will be legal challenges, including from attorneys general in states with track records that favor gun rights.
Standing as a major hurdle to the New York legislation, he said, is the Federal Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, enacted in 2005. That legislation provided manufacturers with immunity from legal claims arising from alleged misuse of the guns they produce.
Supporters of the legislation argue gun manufactures should not be shielded from liability.
"Given the ease with which legal firearms flow into the illegal market — in spite of stringent state and local restrictions — and given the specific harm illegal firearm violence causes certain New Yorkers, those responsible for the sale, manufacture, importing, or marketing of firearms should be held liable for the public nuisance caused by such activities," bill sponsor Sen. Zellnor Myrie, D-Brooklyn, explained in a legislative memo.
The bill was approved in the closing days of the legislative session despite overwhelming opposition from Republicans in both houses.
Patrick Phelan, director of the New York State Police Chiefs Association, said he is skeptical that such a law would improve public safety.
"I don't think it will discourage crime," Phelan said. "I think it will discourage manufacturers from producing guns in New York and in the United States."
Another gun-related measure approved at the statehouse would control the sale of so-called "ghost guns" — weapons that are untraceable because they lack serial numbers.
Lawmakers also approved bills that would ban the sale of guns that resemble toys and require state agencies to produce quarterly reports on crimes committed with a firearm.
A supporter of gun control, Assemblyman Kevin Cahill, D-Kingston, said New York lawmakers are filling a void caused by the federal inaction in the face of rising gun violence.
"Too many communities have been put on edge, interrupted by the crack of gunfire and the news of serious injury and even death of people in the places we live," Cahill said.
Contacted in Lockport, Niagara County Clerk Joe Jastrzemski noted his office deals with the more than 36,000 pistol permit holders in the county.
He said the gun-control bills approved in Albany too often complicate the lives of law-abiding residents without diminishing the level of gunfire caused by criminals.
"They continue to whittle away and whittle away at the rights of gun owners in our country," Jastrzemski said. "And every day there is more gun violence. What they should be doing is supporting our police so they can go out and take care of the criminals on our streets."
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhinews.com
