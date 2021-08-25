A member of the Hartland Volunteer Fire Co. Fire Police was struck and killed by a Barker Fire Department Rescue Truck in the Town of Somerset Tuesday night.
The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office reports that the Barker rescue truck was backing up on to Quaker Road about 8:40 p.m. when it struck and ran over the fire police member who had been acting as a spotter for the vehicle’s driver. The unidentified woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
An investigation into the incident by the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Unit is ongoing.
