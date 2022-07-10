A building on the 600 block of Oliver Street in North Tonawanda was partially demolished following an early morning fire.
In addition, 10 residents in the apartment building immediately adjacent to the fire building are being assisted by the NT Emergency Management Office and the American Red Cross due to water damage in their building.
Emergency crews were called to the scene about 1:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of smoke coming from the rear of 664 Oliver St. It was reported that the fire had spread up the exterior wall between 664 and 668 Oliver St. NT fire officials said the area between the buildings was less than 2 feet wide.
At 1:38 a.m., fire command declared a “working fire” and additional equipment and manpower was requested to the scene.
Firefighters were able to knock down the fire on the exterior and make entry to the structure. Firefighters observed heavy smoke on the second floor of 664 Oliver St. after the fire spread into the interior.
Fire crews initially made an interior attack to extinguish the fire but deteriorating conditions inside the structure forced them out. Using handlines and aerial masterstreams, firefighters commenced defensive firefighting operations. The fire tore through the building from back to front. The fire was declared under control about 3:50 a.m. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
NTFD was assisted by fire crews from the City of Tonawanda, St. Johnsburg, and Adams. Bergholz and Frontier were put on standby to handle other calls.
