Several local fire companies responded to a furnace fire at Pyrotek at 2040 Cory Drive, Wheatfield on Friday afternoon.
Members of the Bergholz and Sanborn volunteer fire companies as well as the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station responded to the scene shortly after 1 p.m.
The operations manager on scene reported that one of the furnaces caught on fire, which spread to the building and throughout the plant. All employees were evacuated and accounted for.
The cause of the fire is currently being investigated by Niagara County Origin and Cause.
