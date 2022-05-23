The Falls Water Board will conduct its annual fire hydrant flow testing program, throughout the city, this week from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday.
During the testing, residents may experience temporarily drops in water pressure or experience discolored, rusty-looking water. The discolored water poses no harm to individuals.
It may, however, stain light-colored clothing.
The water board is advising residents who observe discolored water to run cold water from the faucets at the lowest part of their home until the water clears. Residents are advised not to run hot water or do laundry until the water is clear.
Hydrant flow testing is used to determine the volume of water available through a hydrant for firefighting purposes. The water board paints the caps of hydrants in different colors to show the available water volume, to aid the Falls Fire Department in determining available water at a glance.
Data from the flow testing is also entered into the water board’s digital mapping system, which allows firefighters to make strategic decisions on hose positioning while en route to a fire.
The flow data also allows the water board to identify potential water system issues such as leaks or partially closed valves.
Routine flow testing flushes hydrants, removing materials that settle in them and cleans out the lines. This is particularly important on dead-end streets where sediments can build up if water in mains is stagnant.
When testing is completed, hydrant caps are cleaned and threads are lubricated to make hydrants easier for firefighters to operate.
If you see a faulty water hydrant:
If you notice a fire hydrant in need of repair, please call the Niagara Falls Water Board at 716-283-9770.
