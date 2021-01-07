WASHINGTON D.C. — Congressman Brian Higgins (D-Buffalo) has announced that the Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) application period is now open.
Higgins urged local fire departments to apply for the grants before the Feb. 12 deadline.
The AFG program provides competitive grants to fire departments and nonaffiliated EMS organizations to improve the effectiveness of firefighting operations, firefighter health and safety programs, and to establish or expand fire prevention programs throughout the United States. More than $319 million has been designated for the AFG Program during the current funding cycle.
“Our firefighters work tirelessly to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our community. While adapting to difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic has presented numerous challenges, our local fire departments continue to answer the call as selfless front-line responders,” Higgins said. “This federal grant program will help Western New York fire departments secure additional resources to improve efficiency and safety.”
The application period for AFG grants opened on Monday.
For additional information on the 2020 AFG program, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will be hosting live webinars. Dates for webinars can be found at https://www.fema.gov/grants/preparedness/firefighters/workshops.
Departments with questions can contact the AFG Help Desk at firegrants@fema.dhs.gov or 1-866-274-0960. More information on the fire grant program is available through the federal fire grant website at: www.fema.gov/welcome-assistance-firefighters-grant-program.
