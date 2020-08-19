A member of the city’s Parks Department reported to police Tuesday morning that sometime over the weekend someone stole eight fire extinguishers and set off several others at the city’s parking garage on First Street.
The extinguishers were taken from an unsecured area of the parking ramp. In addition to the eight stolen extinguishers, 10 other fire extinguishers were discharged throughout the garage.
Staff said surveillance cameras were not present in the area of the incident.
The estimated loss is $1,350.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.