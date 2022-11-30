Multiple fire companies were called to a fire on Center Street in the Village of Lewiston on Wednesday morning.
Calls reporting the fire came in about 6:15 a.m. at 744-748 Center St.
Center Street was closed between N 7th and N 8th streets.
Windy with rain likely. Morning high of 48F with temps falling to near 35. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Cloudy and windy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph.
Updated: November 30, 2022 @ 10:50 am
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.