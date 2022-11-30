Center Street fire

Firefighters on the scene of Wednesday morning's fire at 744-748 Center Street in Lewiston.

 Photo by RobShots

Multiple fire companies were called to a fire on Center Street in the Village of Lewiston on Wednesday morning. 

Calls reporting the fire came in about 6:15 a.m. at 744-748 Center St. 

Center Street was closed between N 7th and N 8th streets.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you