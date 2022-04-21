Niagara County officials are investigating a Thursday afternoon fire at Silipos Inc. at 7049 Williams Road in the Town of Wheatfield.
The fire was reported about 12:40 p.m. on the production floor of the facility.
When deputies arrived, all employees had been evacuated. Several volunteer fire companies responded to extinguish the fire.
An estimate of the damage wasn’t available Thursday afternoon. The Niagara County Origin and Cause Team responded to investigate the fire.
Founded in 1989, Silipos produces gel technology used across a wide range of industries including orthopedics, prosthetics and skin care.
More than 300 products are manufactured at the Wheatfield site. The production facility houses gel research and development, as well as base gel manufacturing and finished products conversion, according to its website.
