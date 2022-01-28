Fiore Foundation offers support to local causes

"It is remarkable what they have been able to do," said Sally Vincent, executive director emeritus of Ronald McDonald House Charities in Buffalo.
Vincent, who retired from her full-time role with the charity at the end of last year, is speaking about the John Fiore Foundation; her praise for the group extends beyond its efforts to help her organization.
“While I can’t say enough about what they’ve done for us, I also can’t say enough good about the efforts they’ve done for other outfits as well. They have done a lot for Western New York.”
And, Vincent points out, because Ronald McDonald House hosts people from all over the world, the support that the Fiore Foundation has provided has had an impact far beyond Western New York.
Ron Aughtman, Niagara Falls native and Ransomville resident, is the president and driving force behind, the foundation, which is named for his uncle, a longtime serviceman who was a member of, and donated his time and talents to, lodges and veterans service organizations such as the American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Moose.
Fiore, who was both a Vietnam era veteran and served later in other combat zones, tragically lost his life on US Air Flight 3407 in Clarence, on Feb. 12, 2009. He is buried at Arlington National Cemetery.
This summer, Willowbrook Golf Course in Lockport will once again host the John Fiore Memorial Golf Tournament. The tournament is in its 13th year.
The foundation fairly recently obtained 501(c)3 status as a charitable organization.
Over the years, more than $250,000 has been raised for Ronald McDonald House in Buffalo through the golf event.
"He goes at it like it's his job," Vincent said of Aughtman's efforts.
Aughtman's desire to honor his uncle's legacy helped make the tournaments a success, but the charity's work has ventured far beyond the event.
While he has worked for an automobile finance firm for the past 10 years, it's obvious to those Aughtman encounters that charity work is his passion.
The Foundation has used a wide array of fundraising techniques such as raffles, including meat raffles, product donations, and online fundraising to help cover its charitable efforts.
Those efforts include financially assisting a young Niagara Falls woman seeking a kidney transplant, supporting Memorial Medical Center and Community Missions, and providing an independent food pantry at 1910 Falls St. in Niagara Falls.
“It’s hard just to keep the pantry filled,” Aughtman said, “people underestimate the need.”
He said that the idea to get in the food pantry business came to him when he saw the lines that were created by the Covid pandemic forcing people who had never needed help before into food banks. The items at the pantry are provided by funds raised by the foundation as well as direct product donations from local grocers.
The location is in a former church Aughtman said, that is now the Lighthouse Women and Children’s Center.
The John Fiore Foundation website displays information regarding an extensive list of other projects the group has undertaken, and charities they have assisted.
In addition to the extensive work with Ronald McDonald House, and in keeping with the background and passion of the Foundation’s namesake, Aughtman said Western New York Heroes, inc. is a major recipient of Fiore Foundation funding.
“A source of consistent assistance would be a Godsend,” Aughtman said when asked about the possibility of seeking grants or similar types of funding, but he said that the costs of successfully doing so can be prohibited, although he does not rule it out for the future.
“The golf tournament is really well run, he’s a real go-getter and incredible fundraiser,” said Vincent of the foundation’s major annual event.
While the golf tournament is virtually sold out for the year, people who are interested in learning more about the Foundation’s efforts, or getting involved can visit www.johnfiorefoundation.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.