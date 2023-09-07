Supporting local children in need was a cause close to Tina Molinaro’s heart.
This week, a local foundation that raised money to support her in the wake of a cancer diagnosis used proceeds from its fundraising efforts to assist teachers and students at Bloneva Bond Primary School in Niagara Falls.
“She spent over 20 years working in the daycare field and obviously giving back to children was very high on her list of priorities,” said Ron Aughtmon, president and co-founder of the John Fiore Foundation, which made the donation to the school in Molinaro’s honor.
Molinaro, a Lewiston resident, passed away on July 13 after being diagnosed with late-stage colon cancer. She hoped her story would encourage others to recognize the importance of maintaining a regular schedule of health screenings and to follow up with all appointments and procedures.
Before her death, she was receiving fundraising support to help offset her medical expenses from the John Fiore Foundation. The local non-profit group raises money to aide worthwhile causes in the name of John Fiore, a Falls native and U.S. military veteran who was among the passengers killed in 2009 when Colgan Air Flight 3407 crashed in Clarence.
In total, the Fiore Foundation helped raise $11,000, including money gathered through the organization’s Wheelbarrow of Booze fundraiser, to help assist Molinaro before her passing.
As part of the effort, the foundation teamed up with 26 Shirts, a Buffalo apparel company that specializes in selling limited edition Buffalo-themed T-shirts to support area fundraising campaigns.
Aughtmon said a pair of T-shirts produced by the company to support Molinaro came out the week after she passed away.
In keeping with the foundation’s mission of turning triumphs into tragedies, funds raised from the sales of the shirts helped make possible a donation of school supplies on the day before the start of the school year to 26 Bloneva Bond teachers.
“It’s all part of honoring Tina’s memory,” Aughtmon said.
The Fiore Foundation, which seeks to honor Fiore’s legacy by enhancing the quality of life in Western New York by donating to individuals, families and community programs, welcomes donations and other forms of support.
For more information, visit the organization’s website at johnfiorefoundation.com.
