During this school year students have been able to learn the ins and outs of financial planning thanks to a new course provided bya local credit union. They have been providing a supplementary course for students in which they can learn about the necessity of insurance, building credit and many other things.
The program is used for students of a variety of ages. Stating out is the junior program which is for students in grade 3-6, then the teen program is for grades 6-12, finally comes the senior program for those who are 16 and older. Susie Lamb, the sponsor relations for Banzai, the program’s developer, said students can look at real world examples, such as if a car breaks down — do they repair or replace the vehicle? Then they can see the different level of investment involved in the process.
“We wanted to make sure the students have access to learning these fundamentals skills,” Lamb said. “The earlier they learn these life skills, the more solid a financial foundation going forward. That way it puts them in a better position to be able to reach their person goals and dreams because if they are financial stable, they profit.”
Teachers and students have been working on it throughout this last school year and have found this is an exception tool. A workbook has also been made available for the program as well. The program has been designed to be both entertaining and informative for students.
So far, students in the program have been working hard on the program. The goal of the program is to aid in saving $2,000 to go to college. Lamb said the first time students play the game, they don’t win, but after a while, it becomes easier. While they are using the program, students can leave a comment about their takeaway from going though the program. Lamb said the comments from students have shown the value in students doing the program.
“I have learned the general cost of what many things tend to be such as just how much money you need to put in your budget for car and food,” one of the students said, according to a release. “That being said it is evident how complex it can be to control your budget. Still it can be hard saving up for something as expensive as college. I’ve also learned the importance of instance, something I neglected to realize how that works. Home insurance I required but I still have a wary about health insurance, which is fine.”
One of the unique features that allows students to choose their own adventure. Lamb said students can see how certain choices will effect them financially. It saves a precursor to the game, by teaching students about how to use credit cards and other financial tools.
It also looks at how someone might be spending money on groceries. As of yet, there have not been any challenges with students doing the program. Lamb said this has been a great thing for helping students learn about the world of financial consequence at a time when money has become an issue for many.
