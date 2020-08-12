North Tonawanda’s Common Council had a spirited debate regarding a resolution brought forward by Austin Tylec, alderperson-at-large for the First Ward. The resolution, which calls for the creation of a Financial Stability Committee, was submitted following a scathing audit report from the office of New York State Comptroller, Thomas DiNapoli.
The state report detailed how NT has several increasing budget issues stemming from lack of communication on cash flow, spending, fund management, etc. During the work session, though, many council members opposed Tylec's resolution and the idea of having a committee oversee city spending. Many said this will take away power from department heads and other city officials.
Tylec wasn’t sure how the discussion would go but didn’t think the council would take his suggestion so poorly.
“I had some hope that they would swallow their pride and work with me to pass it,” he said following the meeting. “I think I left it as a sort of a blank slate and they could add their pieces in and make it a really successful committee. I think they played politics and didn’t want to pass something that the minority proposed. It’s extremely disappointing because I feel that myself, residents and former candidates have expressed opinions, issues, and scenarios for the future of financial stability. They never took recommendations from outside sources that were potentially negative, and look where we’re at now.”
Tylec’s resolution comes one week after the council voted, with Tylec the lone dissenting vote, in favor of spending $2,000 a month on a two-page insert in the Niagara Reporter; a move many local residents considered to be fiscally irresponsible. At one point in the meeting, members of the council mentioned the possibility of changing the city’s code or charter to let the city accountant have total control of city budget creation. This idea goes against the current charter and would require a vote.
The committee proposed in Tylec’s resolution would have been comprised of the city accountant, the clerk/treasurer, the mayor, representatives from the city attorney’s office, and ex officio members of the council. Members of the public would be able to attend meetings to hear what has been coming from the committee as well.
“It’s ridiculous that they wouldn’t want to create another layer of checks and balances that could focus on something as serious as our finances,” Tylec said. “Any discussion about our finances seems to create all this controversy during a regular meeting. This is really supposed to be a good way to have an open dialogue from all city officials and department heads like the accountant to just discuss where current finances are at and make sue we’re on the right track. For some reason the council and the mayor seem to spin the idea to be something that will hinder or get in the way of our accountant from doing his job, when, really, it should be looked at as a benefit.”
Given the reaction to this resolution, Tylec is won’t be putting another form of this resolution together but will bring resolutions forward that address some of the recommendations from the state comptroller on their own.
