Leading by almost 60,000 live-cast votes late Tuesday, acting Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti claimed victory over his opponent, Brian Grear in the race for a full, four-year term as sheriff.
As of 11 p.m. Tuesday, Filicetti, 48, had received 76,351 votes, accounting for 91.76% of all early votes and live votes cast in the contest.
Filicetti's opponent, Brian Grear, garnered 6,808 votes, according to unofficial results released by the Niagara County Board of Elections.
Those counts did not include up to 19,000 absentee ballots that won't be tallied for at least a week.
“I want to thank my campaign committee. We ran a clean campaign,” Filicetti said by phone from his campaign headquarters at Somewhere in the Town of Porter.
“I'm looking forward to serving as the 57th sheriff of Niagara County and hope to continue leading the men and women of the sheriff's department. That place is like a family to me.”
In earning a term of office of his own, Filicetti garnered an advantage of more than 16,000 early votes in the days leading up to election day, coasting to victory on Tuesday.
“It was pretty substantial. I'm just humbled, truly humbled, by all the support of the citizens of Niagara County,” Filicetti said.
Grear could not be reached for comment late Tuesday.
Filicetti, a Lewiston resident, had been serving as acting sheriff since last year, when sheriff Jim Voutour retired . Filicetti had served as undersheriff for seven years prior to that.
Filicetti attributed his win to the endorsements he received from the local Democratic, Republican, Conservative, Libertarian and Independence parties.
“I'd like to thank the chairmen of all the parties who endorsed me. I think having their support was a big part of the success of this campaign,” he said.
Grear, a retired sheriff's deputy and business owner working part-time for Lewiston Police Department, was endorsed by the Working Families Party.
