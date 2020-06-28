The second annual Aquatic Invasive Species Landing Blitz, a regional campaign to inform boaters and others about the risks of introducing and spreading these invasive pests, is currently under way.
Conducted by the state Department of Environmental Conservation, in cooperation with seven Great Lakes states and two Canadian provinces, partners will be educating the public at hundreds of water access sites through July 5.
“It’s a chance to work directly with water recreationists and deliver a coordinated, regional message about the importance of AIS spread prevention during the busiest boating weekends of the year. Direct and meaningful engagement is essential to reducing the economic and ecological impacts of AIS in the Great Lakes,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said.
Aquatic invasive species (AIS) are non-native aquatic plants and animals that can cause environmental and economic harm and harm to human health. Many AIS have been found in the lakes, ponds, and rivers of New York, and can be transported from waterbody to waterbody on watercraft and equipment.
For more information on the AIS Landing Blitz, including educational materials, visit the Great Lakes AIS Landing Blitz website.
