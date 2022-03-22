ALBANY — Republicans are waging an aggressive but uphill fight in the state Legislature to amend the state Constitution in a way that would keep non-citizens from voting in state elections.
The move is a response to local legislation adopted by the New York City Council last year that would let non-citizens who are legally residing in the state to vote in local elections. That measure could pave the way for more than 800,000 individuals to be eligible to vote in elections for the first time in 2023.
Upstate lawmakers supporting the effort to keep non-citizens from being made eligible to vote include Assembly members Michael Norris, R-Lockport; John Salka, R-Madison County; Chris Tague, R-Schoharie County; and Angelo Morinello, R-Niagara Falls.
The push is being led by Assemblyman Kevin Byrne, R-Mahopac, who argues that allowing non-citizens to vote diminishes the power of law-abiding citizens to determine who will represent them and shape public policy.
People need to have more faith and trust in our democracy and elections, and ensuring that only American citizens vote in our elections should be one of the easiest things to comprehend," Byrne said of his legislation.
There is a matching bill in the upper chamber, sponsored by Sen. Jim Tedisco, R-Glenville.
Supporters of allowing new immigrants to vote contend by allowing those individuals to participate in the democratic process it would motivate government leaders to pay attention to their needs while making the ranks of voters more representative of the communities impacted by elections.
Of the current crop of Democrats running for the governor's office, only one, New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, the son of immigrants from Grenada, has come out in support of the measure.
“This is a city of immigrants, and New Yorkers deserve a voice in their city representatives and the policies that will shape their lives," Williams told Caribbean Life in December.
Williams won the endorsement of the progressive Working Families Party last month. That move could be costly for the frontrunner in the race, Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat and former congresswoman from the Buffalo area.
With both houses of the Legislature under the firm control of Democratic majorities, the Byrne-Tedisco bill is expected to be bottled up in committees.
But the issue of New York City poised to allow non citizens to vote could become a thorn in the side of New York Democrats running in elections this fall, especially in upstate regions and the affluent suburbs of New York City, said Democratic campaign strategist Hank Sheinkopf.
"When you mix this in with the crime wave and with what some perceive as the pro-crime legislative record of the Assembly and the Senate, you come up with a blend that could potentially elect a Republican governor in the fall, and frankly, could cost the Democrats seats in upstate New York and in the suburbs," Sheinkopf said.
The government watchdog group Common Cause New York, which often weighs in on issues pertaining to ballot access, signaled that it has not taken a position on whether non-citizens should be allowed to vote in state elections.
Byrne's proposal is aimed at amending language in the state Constitution from "every citizen shall be entitled to vote," to "only citizens shall be entitled to vote."
Byrne, who has launched an online petition campaign in support of the legislation, predicted that if the measure is put to New York voters it would be approved overwhelmingly.
A national effort to expand voting rights to include non-citizens has made incremental progress since 2017 when San Francisco voters approved a measure that allows non-citizens with children less than 19 years of age to vote in school board elections.
