Registration is now open for the 3rd annual Festival of Slice pizza celebration happening on Dec. 17 at the Niagara Falls Convention Center. In a city where people take their pizza very seriously, there will be fierce competition for top honors in the categories of Best Cheese Slice, Best Specialty Slice and a People’s Choice Award.
The last time the festival was held in 2019, more than 1,000 pizza lovers attended the event and close to 20 vendors participated. To participate this year, Niagara County pizzerias can find additional information and register by visiting https://www.niagarafallsusa.com/festival-of-slice/. Registration forms can also be obtained by calling Destination Niagara USA at (716) 282-8992. Please note, participating pizzerias will be asked to provide a copy of their catering or Niagara County health permit in order to participate as well as a $100 registration fee, of which $50 will be returned upon attendance and completion of the Festival of Slice event. The registration deadline is Oct. 15.
For more information, visit https://www.niagarafallsusa.com/festival-of-slice/
