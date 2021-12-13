Festival of Lights a holiday tradition at Our Lady of Fatima

Despite ongoing coronavirus concerns, holiday lighting display enthusiasts from all over Western New York, and beyond, continue to make the drive to the Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima in the Town of Lewiston.
For many, the display is a must see, year-in and year-out during the Christmas season.
Even on a recent cold and rainy night, people from throughout the region walked the Shrine grounds to get a glimpse of several Christmas ornaments, and other religious artifacts.
"This is my first time here,” said Jake Ciura, 27, of Hamburg, adding, "I went to the gift shop.”
Ciura said his Aunt who lives in Lackawanna and works at Our Lady of Victory National Shrine and Basilica clued him in on the Fatima Shrine light show.
Denise Kurtz from the Town of Tonawanda was walking the grounds looking at the displays with a friend.
Kurtz said she visits the Shrine once a year during the festival and has done so for decades. She also makes the trip to Lewiston a couple additional times each year to view the permanent statues and other imagery.
The Festival of Lights is in its 31st consecutive year at the Shrine. The lighted displays combine with an International Nativity Display and the year-round statues to present a unique experience during the holiday season.
"I come here monthly to light a votive candle," said Hai Vu of Buffalo. "I just like to walk around and see it."
Vu said he'd not yet picked a favorite lighted display as he was arriving to view this year's festival.
The Schu family made the trip from Cheektowaga, young Elliot Schu said his favorite display was the camel, a lighted replica of the transport used by the wise men who followed the star to the Christ child in the biblical account.
When asked if he liked coming to the display the youngster nodded his head approvingly.
Elliot was with his family, Brittany, Alex and John who were joined by friends Paul Cain and Cheryl Biggie from Pendleton. The group said that when they made the trek over the past 6 or 7 years they liked to have dinner in the cafeteria but that part of their experience had fallen victim to Covid-19 concerns. The Shrine does provide a Friday fish fry.
In addition to the wide array of locals, cars in the Shrine parking lot sported license plates from Ohio, Pennsylvania and even Ontario.
The lights are on display now through Dec. 19 from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday nights.
From Dec. 20 through Jan. 2 the display will be lit nightly.
There's also a number of events that continues throughout the holiday season, into the new year.
To find out more about the schedule of events the Shrine can be reached by telephone at (716) 754-7489 or online at www.fatimashrine.com
The light display concludes Jan. 2.
