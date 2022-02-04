FEMA provides some 'much-needed relief' to Niagara County

While the omicron variant was surging earlier this winter, and local Covid numbers were on the rise, Gov. Kathy Hochul made an appeal to the federal government to provide assistance to New York state.
The Federal Emergency Management Association (FEMA) granted Niagara County two teams, consisting of one Emergency Medical Technician and one paramedic each.
“The members of both teams came from the southern United States,” said Jonathan Schultz, Niagara County’s Director of Emergency Services and fire coordinator, “they handled 53 calls in their first nine days.”
According to a release issued by Hochul’s office, the team members were from Texas. They provided relief to hospitals and emergency services through patient load balancing, transporting patients between hospitals and long-term care facilities.
In addition, the teams responded to 911 calls.
“They are providing some much-needed relief to first responders,” Schultz said.
As the county’s emergency services director, Schultz has seen first-hand the toll that the battle against coronavirus has taken.
“First responders have done a tremendous job dealing with the pandemic for what’s essentially been years now,” he said.
While case numbers have begun to fall locally, Schultz has been hopeful that the outside assistance would be extended as the many twists and turns have made it impossible for government officials, including those in first-responder capacities, to predict with any high degree of precision, what the needs will be from week-to-week.
“The stress that has been placed on first responders has led to some burnout as well, you really cannot say enough about what these folks have been doing,” said Schultz.
There has been more discussion recently about increasing pay for EMT’s who have often been working two or more jobs to make ends meet even while dealing with the stresses of the pandemic. Some fear that the possibility of future waves of the virus will stretch the ability to maintain a force of highly-trained medical first-responders beyond the breaking point.
In addition to the assistance received through the teams in Niagara County, federal deployments included two Disaster Medical Assistance and Military Medical teams, one at the Erie County Medical Center (ECMC) and one at SUNY Upstate in Syracuse, according to the Governor’s Office.
“Our health care providers and emergency services personnel are working around the clock to get us safely through the omicron winter surge,” said Dr. Mary T. Bassett, Department of Health Acting Commissioner, “we are grateful for the support from the federal government to help alleviate some of the stress on our vital healthcare workforce.”
