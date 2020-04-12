FeedMore WNY in search of volunteers, donations

FeedMore WNY says they need help during this trying time to help continue serving the community.
The organization serves approximately 140,000 individuals per month with its food bank program, as well as meals on wheels, according to Anne McKenna, the chief communications officer for FeedMore WNY.
McKenna said the organization is in need of volunteers, and monetary and food donations. She noted that although they will accept food donations, monetary donations are more vital for the organization.
"Monetary donations are something that we really need. We can take that money and really stretch it by using our connections to purchase food," McKenna said.
As a result of COVID-19, the organization is struggling with volunteers, especially in Niagara County.
McKenna said a lot of the home delivery volunteers are in the risk group of 65 or older, so they haven't been able to volunteer. She added that her organization works with developmentally disabled individuals who help deliver meals, but aren't because of the crisis. Another group of volunteers is organizations who sponsor a route, but a lot of those people aren't working right now.
With congregate dining sites being closed down to follow social distancing, there have been an additional 1,000 meals clients added.
"Particularly in Erie County we've seen a huge increase, but we've also seen an increase in Niagara County as well of these diners who were being served at the congregate meal sites, but now need some additional food assistance," McKenna said.
McKenna said the organization has the necessary PPE available, with hand sanitizer used in between each client.
Another change they have implemented is asking the volunteers to call each client before they drop the meals off and make arrangements on how to keep the necessary distance.
"Normally, we would hand the meal right to the client at the doorway or go in and assist. Unfortunately, we really can't do that right now," McKenna said.
Those interested in volunteering or looking for more information, can either call 822-2002 or go to feedmorewny.org.
