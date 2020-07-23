FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2005, file photo, traffic traveling from Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, lines up on the Rainbow Bridge to enter the United States through a border checkpoint at Niagara Falls, N.Y. The Department of Homeland Security said on Thursday, June 23, 2020, that New Yorkers would once again be allowed to enroll and re-enroll in Global Entry and other federal travel programs that allow vetted travelers to avoid long security lines at the U.S. border. (AP Photo/Don Heupel, File)