The Niagara Falls School District has been awarded a $1 million federal grant to boost school safety.
During a visit to Niagara Falls on Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, announced the award under the Safer Communities Act.
The act, approved by Congress, aims to reduce gun and community violence. Funds can be used by communities to support mental health and community violence intervention programs, policies strengthening “red flag” laws, measures to prevent straw purchases and interstate gun trafficking, and investments in school safety including early intervention and support services.
“From outside threats to internal conflicts, violence has no place in our schools,” Higgins said. “Districts face a range of challenges and significant costs related to school safety.”
Officials said the grant funding will support a three-year comprehensive school safety initiative benefiting roughly 8,000 students. The program includes:
• The establishment and deployment of a Threat Assessment Team to evaluate any needs and vulnerabilities across all schools in the NFCSC;
• Classroom-based violence prevention programming for students in grades pre-K through 12;
• After-school violence prevention programs for middle and high school students;
• Targeted mentoring for high-risk youth;
• Expansion of student-led violence prevention and mitigation strategies including the district’s Restorative Justice program to address bullying and school violence and
• Training and professional development for teachers and administrators in preventing and responding to threats of violence on campus.
The grant funds are provided under the U.S. Department of Justice Student, Teachers, and Officers Preventing (STOP) School Violence Program.
“Our priority is ensuring that our students are safe in school and that our parents feel secure leaving their children under our care,” Laurrie said. “This $1 million Safer Communities Act grant funds mental health services and school-based violence prevention programs that begin with our youngest students in pre-K and continue through high school. As a result, our students will receive the best anti-violence and mental health support for the duration of their school years.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.