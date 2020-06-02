Federal grant to allow Falls to add police officers

Federal funding will soon allow the City of Niagara Falls to bolster its police force.
U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced Tuesday that the Niagara Falls Police Department has been awarded $2.31 million through the Justice Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services COPS Hiring Program. The grant will allow the city's department to add eight police officers.
“This is a critical time for the Niagara Falls Police Department,” Kennedy said. “Shootings involving injury jumped 48%, and the number of victims jumped 70%, from 2018 to 2019, and at the same time, the department is understaffed. The grant will allow Niagara Falls to add an additional eight officers to the force to fight violent crime, and without question, these resources will assist Superintendent (Tom) Licata in his continuing effort to make the streets of Niagara Falls safer for its citizens.”
A total of $400 million in federal funds were awarded to a total of 596 law enforcement agencies across the nation. Officials said the money will allow law enforcement agencies to hire 2,732 additional full-time law enforcement professionals.
The COPS Hiring Program is a competitive award program intended to reduce crime and advance public safety through community policing by providing direct funding for the hiring of career law enforcement officers. In addition to providing financial support for hiring, CHP provides funding to state, local, and tribal law enforcement to enhance local community policing strategies and tactics. In a changing economic climate, CHP funding helps law enforcement agencies maintain sufficient sworn personnel levels to promote safe communities. Funding through this program had been on hold since the spring of 2018 due to a nationwide injunction that was lifted earlier this year.
CHP applicants were required to identify a specific crime and disorder problem focus area and explain how the funding will be used to implement community policing approaches to that problem focus area. Forty-three percent of the awards announced on Tuesday will focus on violent crime, while the remainder of the awards will focus on a variety of issues including school-based policing to fund school resource officer positions, building trust and respect, and opioid education, prevention, and intervention. The COPS Office received nearly 1,100 applications requesting more than 4,000 law enforcement positions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.