Members of a local electrical workers union and their families will soon share in a multi-million-dollar pension-fix payout courtesy of the federal government.
A trio of members of Congress representing Western New York announced Thursday that members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 237, which is based in Niagara Falls and represents 430 members in Niagara and Orleans counties, will benefit from more than $30 million made available through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
The money is intended to cover losses in the union members’ multi-employer pension plans, which were harmed by the 2008 downturn in the economy.
Multi-employer plans are created through agreements between employers and a union, with plans typically involving multiple employers in a single industry or related industries. IBEW members were among those whose pensions were vested in such plans.
U.S. senators Chuck Schumer and Kristen Gillibrand, along with U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins, said the payout will ensure that union members and their families receive the hard-earned benefits that they paid into throughout their working lives, and lost through no fault of their own. The representatives said, thanks to the federal government, the union members’ pensions will be fully restored.
“Western New York has been, and always will be, a union town and that is why I am proud to deliver this major over $32 million in relief for IBEW Local 237 in hard-earned benefits and back pay they deserve,” Schumer said.
Schumer and Gillibrand supported the Butch Lewis Act, which helped secure pension solvency for union workers. Higgins helped usher the bill through the House.
The law created the Special Financial Assistance program administered by the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. (PBGC) to protect benefits for millions of workers, reverse harsh pension cuts, and put existing plans on a path to solvency through 2051.
The relief includes benefit restoration for beneficiaries whose payments have already been cut, meaning some members will be eligible for back pay from PBGC.
Prior to enactment of the American Rescue Plan, the representatives said more than 200 multi-employer plans were on pace to become insolvent in the near term, risking benefits for millions of workers and their families.
“Members of IBEW Local 237 went to work each day with a simple objective to provide for their families and transition to retirement after years of hard work. Failed pension plans robbed these workers of the dignified retirement they earned and deserve,” Higgins said.
As a result of the legislation, unions across New York will share in the relief. The federal funds will be distributed to 33,000 Teamsters in New York who have had more than $960 million in benefits restored, including Teamsters Locals 264 and 449 in Buffalo.
“IBEW Local 237 workers have worked hard their whole lives and they deserve to receive the full pensions and benefits they have earned,” Gillibrand said. “I am proud to have fought to pass the American Rescue Plan to provide this $32.2 million for union workers and their families so they can retire with the financial security they deserve.”
