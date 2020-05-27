Federal emergency management funds have been approved for dozens of nursing homes and long-term care facilities in Western New York. 

Collectively, the nursing homes, which include several in Niagara County, will share more than $20 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which released $4.9 billion for skilled nursing facilities nationwide. The funding was included in the CARES Act approved by Congress in March. 

The distribution of the funds is based on a formula providing each facility with a base amount of $50,000 plus an additional $2,500 per bed. New York state received a total of $317.8 million. 

The funds will be used to address increased expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Niagara Falls and Buffalo. 

“Nursing homes, by their very mission, serve those most at-risk of serious consequences as a result of infection due to age, pre-existing conditions and close proximity,” said Higgins. “This funding provides needed resources to help facilities meet the challenges of prevention and protection against COVID-19.”

The list of funding recipients from this region includes:

• Niagara Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Niagara Falls ($450,000); 

• Schoelkopf Health Center, Niagara Falls ($350,000); 

• Absolute Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation at Gasport ($257,500);

• Elderwood at Lockport ($365,000);

• Elderwood at Wheatfield ($357,500);

• Lockport Rehab & Health Care Center ($255,000);

• Newfane Rehabilitation and Health Care Center Corp. ($462,500); 

• North Gate Health Care Facility in North Tonawanda ($550,000) and

• Our Lady of Peace Nursing Care Residence, Lewiston ($675,000).

 

