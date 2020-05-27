Federal emergency management funds have been approved for dozens of nursing homes and long-term care facilities in Western New York.
Collectively, the nursing homes, which include several in Niagara County, will share more than $20 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which released $4.9 billion for skilled nursing facilities nationwide. The funding was included in the CARES Act approved by Congress in March.
The distribution of the funds is based on a formula providing each facility with a base amount of $50,000 plus an additional $2,500 per bed. New York state received a total of $317.8 million.
The funds will be used to address increased expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Niagara Falls and Buffalo.
“Nursing homes, by their very mission, serve those most at-risk of serious consequences as a result of infection due to age, pre-existing conditions and close proximity,” said Higgins. “This funding provides needed resources to help facilities meet the challenges of prevention and protection against COVID-19.”
The list of funding recipients from this region includes:
• Niagara Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Niagara Falls ($450,000);
• Schoelkopf Health Center, Niagara Falls ($350,000);
• Absolute Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation at Gasport ($257,500);
• Elderwood at Lockport ($365,000);
• Elderwood at Wheatfield ($357,500);
• Lockport Rehab & Health Care Center ($255,000);
• Newfane Rehabilitation and Health Care Center Corp. ($462,500);
• North Gate Health Care Facility in North Tonawanda ($550,000) and
• Our Lady of Peace Nursing Care Residence, Lewiston ($675,000).
