The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has informed the Tonawanda Seneca Nation that it intends to take a closer look at the potential environmental impact of a plan to build a wastewater pipeline through a national wildlife refuge to connect a 1,250-acre industrial park in rural Genesee County with Oak Orchard Creek and Lake Ontario.
In a letter dated May 15 to the Tonawanda Council of Chiefs, Holly Gaboriault, acting regional chief for the National Wildlife Refuge System, said her agency plans to initiate a supplemental environmental assessment of the project. The supplemental assessment would allow for additional review and public comment.
While Gaboriault indicated in her letter that, pending the review, a right-of-way permit previously obtained for the project by the Genesee County Economic Development Center would be “suspended” pending a final decision.
A subsequent letter, sent on May 26 by National Wildlife Refuge System regional chief Scott Kahan to Tonawanda Seneca Chief Roger Hill acknowledges the plan to continue consultation with the nation as part of the environmental assessment while determining that the agency’s authority to suspend the right-of-way permit “is limited to circumstances not present.”
Leaders from the Tonawanda Seneca nation as well as local wildlife advocates have protested plans to build the pipeline which, if constructed, would carry millions of gallons of wastewater per day from the Science, Technology and Advanced Manufacturing Park, commonly known as the STAMP.
Nation leaders have expressed concern about continued development at the STAMP and its potential impact on neighboring Tonawanda Seneca territory, including an old-growth forest area known as “The Big Woods.”
They commended Fish and Wildlife’s decision to further assess the proposed pipeline’s environmental impact.
“As the original inhabitants of this area, the Nation is especially concerned about the damage the pipeline and associated industrial facilities would do to the wetlands, the waters, the plants, the animals and the environment on and around the Nation and our ancestral territory,” said Linda Logan, Tonawanda Seneca Nation citizen and Bear Clan Mother.
The GCEDC obtained a right-of-way permit for the pipeline in 2021 but has yet to proceed with construction.
Jim Krencik, a spokesperson for the GCEDC said his agency has not been notified of any change in the status of the permit and continues to proceed accordingly.
“The GCEDC has a valid permit and (right-of-way) in place with USFWS and the GCEDC has not been notified of anything to the contrary,” Krencik said.
Genesee County’s economic development agency has so far spent more than $30 million in mostly state money from former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Buffalo Billion on STAMP which has been under development for more than a decade.
With help from the state and federal government, the agency has attempted to position the industrial site as a potential landing spot for a large-scale microchip manufacturing operation. Their efforts have been lauded by some of the most prominent voices in state and federal politics and government, including Gov. Kathy Hochul and U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer, D-New York.
While they have yet to sign up any chip fab operations, Genesee County economic development officials have secured commitments from two tenants at the STAMP, including Plug Power, a hydrogen fuel production company, and, more recently, Edwards Vacuum, a British company that specializes in vacuum equipment.
Plug Power initially announced plans to invest $291 million to develop a “green hydrogen” facility that would have created 68 jobs at STAMP that, with hydropower from the New York Power Authority and other subsidies, would come at a public cost of $4 million per job.
Just last week, the authority’s board of trustees approved an allocation of 50 megawatts of low-cost hydropower for what Plug Power officials say will be an additional $387 million expansion that would add 19 positions to the number of jobs originally promised while boosting production at the STAMP from 45 tons to 74 tons of hydrogen per day.
“It will be one of the largest, if not the largest, green hydrogen production plants in North America when it’s finished,” Steve Hyde, president and CEO of the Genesee County Economic Development Center, told the Buffalo News following the announcement about the authority’s hydropower award.
Edwards Vacuum announced in November that it intends to build a new $319 million dry pump manufacturing facility at the STAMP.
Hyde, Hochul, Schumer and other project advocates have consistently hailed development efforts at STAMP as environmentally friendly and in keeping with statewide efforts to reduce New York’s carbon footprint.
Tonawanda Seneca leaders and local wildlife advocates strongly disagree.
Dozens of critics of the STAMP attended a May 11 hearing to speak out against the GCEDC’s application to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation for another permit that would allow the agency to use 665 acres of land for additional development.
Wildlife advocates argued during the hearing that the property in question serves as vital habitat for endangered and threatened species, including the short-eared owl and the northern harrier.
“This project is ill-considered and should never have been allowed to move forward,” said Ellen Cardone-Banks, conservation chair of the Sierra Club Atlantic Chapter. “It is a violation of environmental justice principles that the state claims, however belatedly, to embrace.”
