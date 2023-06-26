GRAND ISLAND — A community center that has been serving as a gathering space for elderly residents will soon be getting an upgrade with support from the federal government.
U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo and Niagara Falls, announced Monday that the Golden Age Center will receive $850,000 from the 2023 federal budget for facility improvements.
Grand Island town supervisor John Whitney joined Higgins during a Monday press conference announcing receipt of the federal funds, which the officials said builds on a $61,000 federal Community Development Block Grant previously designated to Grand Island through the Erie County Community Development Consortium.
The Golden Age Center serves Grand Island residents age 50 and older. The center operates a number of services and special events including nutrition, transportation, social activities, education, and fitness programs.
Built in 1954, the senior center, located on Whitehaven Road, is in need of new heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system. Installation in the nearly 70-year-old building will require professional asbestos abatement. Officials said the entire project is estimated to cost $910,000.
“This funding will provide a comfortable, safe, and healthy environment for all seniors, staff, and community members visiting the Golden Age Center,” said Higgins.
According to Higgins’ office, the Grand Island population as a whole grew 15% since the last U.S. Census to nearly 21,290 people. More than 25% of Grand Island residents are over age 60, a number that is expected to grow as the population ages, Higgins’ office said.
In 2021, $189,000 in federal Community Development Block Grant funding supported by Higgins and distributed through the Erie County Community Development Consortium, supported elevator installation and related American Disabilities Act (ADA) improvements to Grand Island Town Hall.
