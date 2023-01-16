At around 12:15 p.m. on Dec. 28, a red cardinal swooped in for a quick snack on a green bird feeder. Michael Homrighaus and his wife Cathleen have set up several feeders in their backyard on Greenbush Street in Cortland. Cardinals were one of the common visitors.
“That’s the first cardinal since 7 o’clock this morning and our second bird since daylight,” Michael Homrighaus said.
In mid-December, they spotted about 10 different species of birds just before a winter storm. As the weather warmed up toward the end of the year, the birds went to more natural sources.
“It’s warmed up a little bit and it’s melting a little bit,” he said. “So other sources are available to them.”
The variety of seeds and suet attract different kinds of songbirds and some squirrels, but they only record the bird count to report to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch.
THE PROGRAM
Project FeederWatch began its 26th season on Nov. 1 and will have participants recording bird counts until April 30. Project participants make periodic two-day counts each week and duration of the count is up to them. Even counting birds once or twice all season adds value to the project.
Project FeederWatch is a joint research and education project of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and Birds Canada. Sign up or renew online at FeederWatch.org. The participation fee is $18 in the U.S. or a donation of any amount in Canada.
Participants aren’t required to have bird feeders. If they install special water features or plants to draw birds, reporting the sightings those bring in is also valuable data.
“Supplemental feeding of wild birds is a hot topic right now,” said FeederWatch leader Emma Greig in a news release. “By collecting data from sites both with and without feeders, we hope to gain insight on the true impact of feeding wild birds. The data also create a detailed picture of changes in the numbers and distributions of winter birds in the United States and Canada from year to year and during the 35 years FeederWatch has been around.”
This will be the first full season a Site List feature will be available.
“In addition to tracking what species individuals report from each of their sites, this feature will report what percent of counts from nearby FeederWatchers also include each species that they themselves are reporting,” Greig said.
The Site List will also name up to five species a user has never reported but that other FeederWatchers within a 30-mile radius have reported. FeederWatchers can find the new Site List on the FeederWatch website by clicking on the Your Data tab on the project homepage or in the project’s mobile app. The FeederWatch app is available for both Apple and Android devices and is free to registered FeederWatch participants.
WATCHING
FROM HOME
The Homrighauses monitor their feeders on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
“What we get here are songbirds,” Michael Homrighaus said. “Most of them are fairy small.”
Bluejay is the largest bird that has visited and in the summertime hummingbird is the smallest to visit.
Some other common species that visit include gold finches, warblers, wren, chickadees, nuthatches and woodpeckers. Although nuthatches and chickadees look alike, nuthatches are usually spotted walking down tree trunks or clinging to feeders upside down.
“We’ve got three different kinds of woodpeckers that we see,” Michael Homrighaus said. “Two of them — downy woodpeckers and hairy woodpeckers are black and white and the males have a little patch of red on the back of their head. We also have a red-bellied woodpecker with a bright red large patch on the back of its head.”
They also have visits from crows, starlings, mourning doves who like to feed on the ground and gold finches.
When they come across a new species or a variant they are unfamiliar with, they use the Merlin app produced by Cornell. It helps identify the bird by inputting information about the color, size, location and time and narrows down a list of possibilities.
One of the rare sightings in their backyard included an orange variant of a house finch.
ALWAYS
LOOKING OUT
The retired couple both had interest in bird watching for a long time. Michael Homrighaus was in Boy Scout when he learned to spot them and Cathleen Homrighaus gets it from her mother.
“The interest went way back,” Cathleen Homrighaus said. “My mother was a fanatic sometimes.”
“We’ve kind of grown into it,” Michael Homrighaus said. “We lived over on Locust Avenue for a number of years and there’s some woods fairly nearby and a deck on the house. We had bird feeders there. I think that’s the first time we seriously fed birds.”
Over the last few years they’ve had several opportunities to travel to birding hotspots including locations in Southwest Florida, Cape May, N.J., and Magee Marsh, Ohio.
“When birds migrate they don’t like to fly above open water,” he said. Cape May is a place where most of the birds migrating gather near the water. They were gifted a three-day trip to visit there and look at all the different species.
When the peregrine falcons returned to Taughannock Falls in early 2020 after a longtime absence, the Homrighauses were excited to go visit.
“Over in Ithaca the peregrine falcons had a nest which was very unusual,” Cathleen Homrighaus said. “We got to see the nest with their four little fur balls.”
There has also been several sightings of eagles around Cortland.
“I used to walk in Yaman Park and I saw eagles perched in the trees above the water there several times,” Michael Homrighaus said.
“And if they’re perched across the river you look for white tennis ball,” Cathleen Homrighaus said jokingly about the eagles’ head.
One of their favorite places to watch birds is Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge near Seneca Lake.
“They have a roadway with 10 miles per hour speed limit particularly for water birds — ducks, geese, swans, wading birds, herons — there’s lots of them,” Michael Homrighaus said.
Sometimes they get transient birds in their backyard. Those are birds that don’t settle for a whole season, but rather passes through after staying for a few days.
They’ve spotted orioles who like to feed on fresh oranges and grape jelly. One of the feeders is dedicated specifically to hold those items. Although sometimes it can also attract ants. They have spotted an indigo bunting which stopped by for two days.
This is the third year the Homrighauses are participating in the FeederWatch program. As it was already their hobby, they realized by contributing they can help others understand more about birds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.