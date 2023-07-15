The FBI has announced the creation of a national database to help law enforcement nationwide deal with false reports about shootings and incidents known as “swatting attacks” that impacted school districts in Lockport and across the state of New York earlier this year.
The FBI’s new National Swatting Virtual Command Center (VCC) will facilitate information sharing between police departments and law enforcement agencies across the country on swatting incidents.
U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer, D-New York, who called for creation of a national swatting tracking system during a press conference in Niagara County following a series of hoax calls in late March that prompted lockdowns at Lockport High School and numerous schools across the state, said he’s confident the new system will prove effective in helping law enforcement identify the sources of these dangerous and costly pranks.
“Swatting is a pervasive, dangerous, and expensive crime that has plagued communities across New York with fear and sent local law enforcement scrambling for answers,” Schumer said.
The FBI started establishing the National Swatting Virtual Command Center in May and has since added more than 230 members, with 138 entries of swatting instances reported so far.
Schumer said this is the first time the federal government has created a centralized command center for law enforcement agencies across the country to exchange, track, and share information related to swatting incidents. He called it a “key step” towards being able to better understand the nature and prevalence of these crimes.
The senator noted that that “swatting” has been a growing trend in recent years in which a phone call or false report is made to unsuspecting residents’ home, school, or other public place in order to evoke a police or SWAT team response.
On March 30, a phony report about a person with a gun inside Lockport High School prompted the lockdown of the school and a response from local law enforcement. The report was later determined to be part of a larger series of “swatting” incidents that took place on the same day at more than 2020 schools across New York.
In some cases, Schumer noted, students and staff were in lockdown for close to an hour, not only disrupting the school day but also causing panic and emotional turmoil throughout the school.
The rash of false reports came just days after six people, including three students, were shot and killed inside a Christian elementary school in Nashville, Tennessee.
In a press conference in Niagara County days after the statewide swatting incidents, Schumer described the timing as “sick and cruel.”
Schumer said he’s confident creation of the new national database will help identify the commonalities between the crimes and will provide real-time situational awareness and critical information management to law enforcement so they are better able to apprehend individuals who are involved in such dangerous attacks.
“This critical step will help law enforcement across the country better understand the increases in this disturbing trend and help better hold criminals accountable for the panic they cause from swatting attacks,” he said.
