Niagara Area Habitat for Humanity will be holding a ‘Hops for Homes’ fundraiser from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday at Fattey Beer Co. in the Wurlitzer Building in North Tonawanda.
Fattey Beer Co. will donate $1 of every beer sold to Habitat for Humanity and all proceeds from the event will go toward building the organization’s 32nd home on Walnut Avenue in Niagara Falls.
The event is being held in partnership with Leadership Niagara, with six members of the current Leadership Niagara Class of 2023 planning the event in partnership with Habitat. Attendees will enjoy an afternoon of great brews as well as a basket raffle and 50/50. A $10 donation is suggested.
