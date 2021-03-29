Fatal Wyoming Avenue fire probed

Fire investigators are searching through the rubble of a Wyoming Avenue home looking for the cause of a blaze that took the life of a Niagara University student early Saturday morning.
Officials said the damage to the home was extensive and it may take days or weeks to finish their investigation. They are also waiting for the results of an autopsy on the victim.
Niagara University confirmed that the victim of the deadly fire was Patrick Romano, a member of the college’s club hockey team.
Falls firefighters had already been stretched thin by a general alarm that destroyed two homes in the 1900 block of Lockport Street at around 3:40 a.m. Saturday. With reserve crews and equipment on stand-by, the Wyoming Avenue alarm came in at around 5:14 a.m.
When firefighters arrived at the scene, the found the left side of the one and a half story Cape frame home completely engulfed in fire. Crews said the fire extended from "the bottom to the top of the home" with flames shooting through the roof and into the early morning sky.
Firefighters saw a car in the driveway of he home and attempted to enter the burning structure to check for anyone who might have been trapped, Crews tried to enter through a bedroom window, but were pushed back by flames and high heat.
They continued to pour water on the blaze and made a second attempt to get inside. Fire officials said they were able to get "a little further" into the structure, but again encountered high heat and flames and were forced back outside.
On their third attempt, firefighters said they were able to locate Romano in a first floor bathroom of the home.
Initial reports suggest the fire may have started in the kitchen of the home.
“Words cannot express the deep sadness experienced across the University community – the club hockey team and their coach, our students, our faculty and our staff,” Niagara University President James Maher said Sunday in an email to NU staff and students.
Romano, a junior, was in the recreation management program and was instrumental in the production and streaming of athletic events with ESPN, Maher said.
“This news is devastating to our university community, and the pain that we are feeling, the emptiness that Patrick’s passing leaves for all of us is far-reaching. Together, we are heartbroken by this tragic loss of life,” the NU president said.
Maher said Niagara University’s counseling staff would be available to students and members of the community.
“We have been in touch with Patrick’s family, and we will continue to offer any support to them that they may need,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.