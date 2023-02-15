Niagara Falls Police Traffic Division's Crash Management Unit was out Wednesday night investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on Buffalo Avenue at the I-190 interchange.
About 8 p.m., Niagara Falls Police, Niagara Falls firefighters and an AMR crew responded to the scene for the crash. It was reported that the motorcyclist was severely injured and bystanders were administering life-saving aid. The motorcyclist was later transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center by ambulance.
It was reported that the crash involved the motorcyclist and a Toyota 4Runner.
The crash led to the closing of Buffalo Avenue between 63rd and 65th streets and Exit 21 on the I-190 northbound was closed by New York State Department of Transportation (NYS DOT).
