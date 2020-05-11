Lewiston police say they are awaiting the results of an autopsy on the victim of a fatal ATV accident in the town.
Chief Frank Previte said the cause of death for Rocky G. Madrid appears to have been accidental, but they'll wait for the autopsy results before closing their investigation.
"It looks like an accident to us," Previte said. He was riding (the ATV) up an incline and that can be a little bit tricky."
Madrid, 69, of Ridge Road, Lewiston, was discovered underneath his upside down four-wheeled ATV in an area off Ridge Road, just east of Big Vista Drive on Saturday afternoon.
"He regularly went out on rides," Previte said. "And he had gone out riding (Saturday)."
When he didn't return, family members went looking for him and discovered the accident. Investigators said it appeared that Madrid may have been trapped under the ATV for up to two hours before the accident was discovered.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. Previte said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the accident.
