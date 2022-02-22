Sheriff Mike Filicetti said that the suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run faces D-felony charges that could result in seven years of prison if convicted.
Currently, Nathan Marziale, 38, of Lockport is being charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident, but that as the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office “puts together the pieces” more charges could be brought to bear.
The victim, Rafael Medina-Gonzalez, 28, of Grand Island, was carried for miles before he fell off the vehicle into a snow bank on Akron Road near Lincoln Avenue.
“The pedestrian was on the vehicle for about two miles until he fell off the car,” Filicetti said.
According to Filicetti, Medina-Gonzalez worked as part of a contracting company who serviced Amazon vehicles. At the time of the accident, 6:30 p.m. Saturday on Dysinger Road, he was helping an Amazon truck get out of a driveway.
“If an Amazon truck gets stuck, this independent contractor comes out and they help with getting the vehicle unstuck or jump-started,” Filicetti said. “He worked for this contact company. He was out there to help a driver get unstuck in a driveway. At some point he was on or near the roadway, trying to assist and he was struck by the suspect vehicle and essentially upon impact he landed on the vehicle and remained on the vehicle for the duration of two miles, down Dysinger, down Bowmiller Road, and then in the area of Akron and Lincoln he came off the vehicle.”
Filicetti said the victim was found within minutes of the original hit-and-run call and the call went out to find the suspect’s vehicle, a 2018 BMW X5.
Marziale was found six hours after the accident and was taken into custody. Questions as to whether he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol could not be answered at this time, Filicetti said.
“When I say we have pieces to put together still, we have a continuing investigation looking at all those factors. It’s going to take a little bit of time, but we’ll continue to piece everything together and based on what we find further in the investigation, we’ll work with the DA’s office to further determine whether further charges are appropriate.”
Currently Marziale is out on $2,500 bail which he posted himself. The investigation is slated to last “at least a couple of weeks,” Filicetti said.
“It’s definitely tragic,” he concluded. “It’s definitely upsetting and it’s definitely not something I’ve seen before where the pedestrian or the victim is on the vehicle for roughy 2 miles. That is not something I’ve seen before.”
