Niagara Falls Police were on the scene of a fatal collision involving a motorcycle and a tow truck early Sunday night.
The accident occurred shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday on the 7000 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard. Falls police said the Boulevard between 68th and 72nd streets is currently closed to traffic.
Members of the Niagara Falls Crash Management Unit where on their way to the crash scene to investigate.
This is a breaking news story and it will be updated as we receive more information.
