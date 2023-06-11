Lewiston Police are investigating a fatal accident involving a car and a motorcycle Friday afternoon on Creek Road and Jeffersons Way.
Lewiston Police Chief Frank Previte was patrolling in the area about 12:40 p.m. and witnessed the collision. Previte and a nearby resident rushed to the motorcyclist’s aid while awaiting an ambulance.
The motorcyclist, a Ransomville resident, was treated by Lewiston Fire Co. No. 1 and taken to Erie County Medical Center by Mercy Flight. He later died of his injuries at the hospital.
A preliminary investigation showed the driver of the car was facing north on the shoulder of Creek Road and performed a U-turn to the southbound lane, colliding with the motorcycle.
The accident is being investigated by the Lewiston Police Accident Investigation Unit with the assistance of the the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Unit.
