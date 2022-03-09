LOCKPORT — A Youngstown man has pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge in connection with a fatal crash on Lewiston Road in June.
Patrick M. Pardee, 29, entered his plea to a single count second-degree vehicular manslaughter during a hearing in Niagara County Court on Tuesday. Pardee faces a possible seven-year prison term when he is sentenced in May.
Niagara County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek said she did not expect to hand down a maximum sentence to Pardee, but she said she had not decided on what term she might impose.
Pardee admitted that he was driving under the influence of drugs and traveling north on Lewiston Road at about 9:30 p.m. on June 18 when his pickup truck left the road and slammed into a tree. A passenger in the truck, Matthew Maines, 32, of Ransomville, was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries he suffered in the crash.
Lewiston police, who investigated the crash, said Pardee was also injured in the crash and was taken to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries,
Prosecutors said a lab analysis of a blood, taken form Pardee, showed he had ingested cocaine and fentanyl.
Pardee, who had been free to allow him to attend a drug rehab program, was taken into custody and jailed after entering his plea.
