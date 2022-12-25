The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal carbon monoxide poisoning incident in the Town of Lockport.
Deputies responded to 308 Dogwood Drive about 9:15 a.m. Sunday after receiving a call of two people unconscious in the home. Deputies found the residence overcome with carbon monoxide and a 27-year-old man dead at the scene. A second resident was taken to Mount St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.
A preliminary investigation shows that heavy snow had covered the external furnace causing carbon monoxide to enter the residence.
Investigation to continue by the Niagara County Criminal Investigation Bureau.
The names of the individuals are being withheld at this time pending notification of the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.